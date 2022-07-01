ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Military Families Ministry USA, Inc. is collecting items for deployed troops and local homeless veterans during July.
They are accepting the following non-perishable items:
- Non-perishable microwavable meals
- Food bars, crackers, peanut butter
- Snacks: fruit snacks, nuts, cookies
- Beef Jerky & Slim Jim’s
- Individual drink mixes for water bottles
- Water-bottles
- Hard candy, bubble gum, Twizzlers, lollipops
The following hygiene products and clothes will also be accepted:
- Body wash and shampoo
- Bars of soap
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
- Disposable razors
- Shaving cream
- Black crew socks
Items may be dropped off at any of these locations:
Bellwood: Bellwood Antis Public Library, The Hope Center (by apt, text Tracie).
Tyrone: Mac’s Meat Market, Kelly Wike State Farm Office, The Beauty Salon.
Altoona: ARC Federal Credit Union (both locations), DeGol Organization.
More information about can be found on the Military Families Ministry website. Monetary donations for shipping costs can be made online here or mail check to MFM USA, Inc., 338 South 3rd Street, Bellwood, PA 16617.
For questions, concerns or for more information you can contact Tracie Ciambotti at 814-880-7206 or at
tracie@militaryfamiliesministry.com.