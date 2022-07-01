Do you know the official rules for flying the American flag? (Credit: ABC4)

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Military Families Ministry USA, Inc. is collecting items for deployed troops and local homeless veterans during July.

They are accepting the following non-perishable items:

Non-perishable microwavable meals

Food bars, crackers, peanut butter

Snacks: fruit snacks, nuts, cookies

Beef Jerky & Slim Jim’s

Individual drink mixes for water bottles

Water-bottles

Hard candy, bubble gum, Twizzlers, lollipops

The following hygiene products and clothes will also be accepted:

Body wash and shampoo

Bars of soap

Deodorant

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Disposable razors

Shaving cream

Black crew socks

Items may be dropped off at any of these locations:

Bellwood: Bellwood Antis Public Library, The Hope Center (by apt, text Tracie).

Tyrone: Mac’s Meat Market, Kelly Wike State Farm Office, The Beauty Salon.

Altoona: ARC Federal Credit Union (both locations), DeGol Organization.

More information about can be found on the Military Families Ministry website. Monetary donations for shipping costs can be made online here or mail check to MFM USA, Inc., 338 South 3rd Street, Bellwood, PA 16617.

For questions, concerns or for more information you can contact Tracie Ciambotti at 814-880-7206 or at

tracie@militaryfamiliesministry.com.