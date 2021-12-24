Judge: School can buy frat house where student fatally hurt

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Penn State can buy a former fraternity house where student Tim Piazza was fatally injured during a night of drinking and hazing.

Centre County Judge Brian Marshall gave the university and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity’s national chapter six months to negotiate a deal, the Centre Daily Times reported Thursday.

The purchase price could be determined by arbitrators if the two can’t reach an agreement. A Penn State spokesperson said the university was “very pleased” with the decision, The university had cited a 1928 deed that it claimed gave the school the right to force the sale of the house because it’s no longer used as a fraternity.

Lawyers for the fraternity didn’t respond to a request for comment.

