Judge ends halt to police seizures of cash-paying games

In this photo from Jan. 9, 2020, a Pennsylvania Skill brand game terminal, left, is available to play at a grocery store in Harmony, Pa. A hearing is scheduled before the state’s Commonwealth Court for Jan. 15, 2020, on whether Pennsylvania law prohibits the machines as unlicensed slot machines, even if a player’s success is supposedly based on skill, rather than chance. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday lifted a month-old halt to police seizures of a prominent brand of cash-paying video machines while the courts consider whether the devices are legal under state law.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler denied the request for an injunction Tuesday that’s been sought by a Williamsport-based coin-op machine distributor that assembles the Pennsylvania Skill machines.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the proliferating machines are illegal gambling devices and siphoned more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The machine’s maker contends they are legal because they test a player’s skill.