Judge dismisses assault charges against suspended DA’s wife

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Assault charges for the wife of suspended Somerset DA have been dismissed after a preliminary hearing was held in Somerset County Wednesday Dec. 22.

Amy Thomas, 36, wife of suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, was facing simple assault charges stemming from a domestic dispute Sept. 12 in which the DA was the alleged victim.

Jeffrey Thomas, 36, is also facing charges after a Sept. 18 incident at a residence in Windber Borough where he is accused of physically and sexually assaulted a woman, according to state police.

An announcement was made by the Somerset County’s salary board that the suspended district attorney has also had his pay and benefits halted since Nov. 30.