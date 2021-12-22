Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Judge dismisses assault charges against suspended DA’s wife

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Assault charges for the wife of suspended Somerset DA have been dismissed after a preliminary hearing was held in Somerset County Wednesday Dec. 22.

Amy Thomas, 36, wife of suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, was facing simple assault charges stemming from a domestic dispute Sept. 12 in which the DA was the alleged victim.

Jeffrey Thomas, 36, is also facing charges after a Sept. 18 incident at a residence in Windber Borough where he is accused of physically and sexually assaulted a woman, according to state police.

An announcement was made by the Somerset County’s salary board that the suspended district attorney has also had his pay and benefits halted since Nov. 30.

