Josh Gallagher comes home to Central PA for benefit concert

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A finalist for Season 11 of The Voice is coming back home for a special concert to benefit Anit-Hunger Programs with the YMCA.

Josh Gallagher will headline the concert at Memorial Field in Philipsburg on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

The event will take place all day long with six additional bands taking the stage. Josh is scheduled to perform afterward at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the YMCA Anti-Hunger Programs and food stands will be set up throughout the day, thanks to Hope Fire Company.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the event, at any YMCA Centre County branch, or online by clicking here.

Tickets are $15 for bleacher seating and $20 for seating on the field.

They do tell us that alcohol and chairs on the field are prohibited.