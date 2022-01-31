‘Join us for a Valentine Kiss’ event to benefit Brian Morden Foundation

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you are looking for something to do with your special someone this Valentine’s Day look no further than the “Join us for a Valentine Kiss” event on Sunday, Feb. 13.

At Duncansville Evangelical Lutheran Social Hall from 2-4 p.m., you and your special someone or a group can sample Valentine’s Day desserts to keep things sweet for the holiday.

Tickets for the event will be $30 in-person and $20 for virtual tickets.

There will be special guests and friends from the Brian Morden Foundation who will provide demonstrations and recipes will be made available to take home.

There is also going to be a basket raffle.

All proceeds will benefit the Brian Morden Foundation, which is helping fight child cancer by finding a cure to the horrible disease.