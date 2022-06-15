JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event that draws thousands to see it, Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley, is set to take place June 23 to June 26 but volunteers are still needed.

There are multiple slots that folks can sign up to volunteer for. There are needs for volunteers to give riders information at the thunder headquarters and information tent and also for volunteers to pass out program books and answer questions.

Last year the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

If interested in volunteering, more information and registration can be found by clicking here.