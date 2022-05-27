CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s Roxbury Park is set to open on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

The playground has been in need of repairs and updates for years and now work to do just that is nearly complete. In addition to updating play features, there’s a new rubber surface.

Funding for the project was provided by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Everyone is welcome to come see the new park as the city continues to make updates to

recreational areas.