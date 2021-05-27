The hunt continues: $10k reward for whoever finds Johnstown’s Moneyman

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s famous Moneyman is at it again, offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can find his whereabouts this summer during 2021’s Scavenger Hunt presented by Ameriserv.

On Saturday, July 31, beginning at 9 a.m., teams of two will compete in the scavenger hunt across the city of Johnstown.

Preregistration is required, and you and your partner will pay a $25 registration fee. However, ages 12 and under may participate for free. To sign up, visit Eventbrite.

To play, he said teams must show up in a uniform/costume. Tickets will be scanned, and you and your partner will receive the “Top Secret Envelope.”

Participants then have until 3 p.m. to find all items and locations on the list. They will need to take pictures as proof and post them to Facebook/Snapchat. The deadline to post will be 5 p.m.

Finalists will be announced at 7 p.m., and the hunt for Moneyman’s location will begin. Whoever finds him first wins the $10,000 grand prize, according to Moneyman’s Facebook.

Even if you don’t win the grand prize, teams have a chance to win mini prizes along the way, such as what team has the best costume.

Rules and other information can all be found on Eventbrite.

Moneyman is well-known in the area for giving back to the community through giveaways and family-friendly events.

To stay up-to-date regarding Moneyman, the scavenger hunt or even future/past events, add him on Facebook and Snapchat @moneymanmf.

