Nonprofit organization looking to raise funds for classroom computers

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown based organization Flood City Youth Fitness Academy is asking for the community’s help in buying 100 computers for students to use for school through a fundraiser they are putting on for the next few weeks.

The nonprofit’s founders say the initiative started after COVID lockdown orders caused schools to switch to remote learning, requiring computer and internet access—a resource that some students in the Johnstown School District don’t have access to.

Flood City Youth officials say the computers will give kids without them a place to go in order to be able to access their schoolwork and keep up with their classes.

The organization’s ultimate goal is to raise $40,000 dollars.

They say that any donation coming from citizens or businesses will help.

If you’d like to help, you can make a donation by going to their website.