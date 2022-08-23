CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 that they will be offering a coaching program geared toward preparing participants for a 5K run.

This 6-week program called the Couch to 5K Program kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at the YMCA and focuses on those who don’t have any experience running. This is a gradual training program to increase participants’ endurance and strength to finish a 5K. Registration costs $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

The Couch to 5K program wants to help its participants prepare for the American Red Cross Vampire 5K run which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Strength conditioning and stretching are built into this program to allow for a full body workout,” said Kristina Marinkovich, Health and Wellness Coordinator at the YMCA.

“Interval workouts are based on time, not distance, as you progress through the workouts and eventually to the finish line on race day. As the program progresses, walking breaks get shorter and running intervals get longer as 5k day approaches,” Marinkovich added.

Participants should bring a water bottle, towel and dress for a workout to the kick-off event. Participants will receive tips on training and nutrition as well as a 6-week training schedule which will include some group runs. T-shirts to wear on the day of the run are also included.

This program is for all fitness levels of all ages.

“This is also a great way for former runners to get back into the running scene after taking an extended break from training,” added Marinkovich. “Anyone can run/walk or walk any of the workouts and the race course if needed.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is located at Haynes Street, Johnstown 15901. You can register on the Johnstown YMCA website.