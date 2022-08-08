CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA announced a new space on Monday, Aug. 8 made especially for their littlest visitors.

The brand new Child Watch space is scheduled to officially open at the end of August.

“We want to open the space up and allow parents, kids and even potential staff and volunteers to drop by and see the space,” Shawn Sebring, CEO of the YMCA said. “We are striving to open the space officially at the end of August and are still looking for a few more part-time staff members to work in that area.”

The YMCA held open houses for visitors and parents to stop by and see the new space.

“We want to invite parents and their kids to spend time playing together in Child Watch so they both can begin to feel more comfortable dropping their kids off while they work out or attend a class,” Maggie Kimmel, Child Watch Coordinator said.

“Each day will feature a story, guided play activities based on that day’s theme, and a craft project. These programs are perfect for kiddos ages 2 – 6 years old,” Kimmel said.

The themes are as follows from 10-11:30 a.m. on these days:

August 13: Summer Snow Day

August 27: Back to School

September 3: Dinosaur Day

September 10: Prince & Princess Tea Party

September 24: Cars & Trucks

It costs $10 for member and $15 for non-members. Space is limited so registration is suggested. Program registration can be done on the YMCA website or by calling the Welcome Desk at 814-535-8381.



Finally, when the Child Watch space officially opens at the end of August, in addition to programming like that mentioned above, members will be able to drop off their kids, ages 6 months to 10 years, during specific times each day so they can work out, attend a class or swim in the pool.

Reservations will be required for babysitting services and will have a small fee to ensure enough staff is available to meet the needs of our members.

“It is our hope that Child Watch enables parents and families who are already spread thin to be able to take some time for their own self-care through the programs and classes we offer here at the Y,” Sebring said. “When parents know their kiddos are in a safe space and having fun, they are more likely to be able to work-out and take the time they need to stay healthy and active too.”