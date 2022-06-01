JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Now that Summer is here, that also means that kids will be attending Summer camps.

In addition to already having Summer Day Camp for kids entering K through 6th grade, The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, will now include an option for middle schoolers, specifically kids entering 7th and 8th grade for the 2022-2023 school year. Director of Youth Engagement at the Johnstown Y Quan Britt said how being in middle school can be tough.

“They are too old for little kid stuff and don`t need a babysitter, but perhaps not quite old enough to spend all day at home alone while parents are working,” added Britt. “We want to invite them to the Y and offer them time to enhance their interests and work on building some skills all while having fun in a safe atmosphere.”

For middle schoolers, Day Camp will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday throughout the weeks. A more detailed list can be found below:

Week 1 – June 14 to 16 – Art Week

Week 2 – June 21 to 23 – Back to Nature Week

Week 3 – June 28 to 30 – Family Week

Week 4 – July 5 to 7 – Water Week

Week 5 – July 12 to 14 – STEM Week

Week 6 – July 19 to 21 – Sports Week

Week 7 – July 26 to 28 – College Week

“We are kicking off our first week, Art Week, by bringing in local artist Queen Poetry to do several projects including “Turning Trash to Treasure” by painting old basketballs into something new, and “Pieces of Me” which turns self-portraits into puzzles,” Britt said. “Queen is known around Johnstown for painting beautiful murals and we are so excited to have her come and share her talents with our kids and to inspire them to tap into their own creativity.”

A schedule can also be found for kids entering Kindergarten to 6th grade:

June 13 to 17 – Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead

June 20 to 24 – Paint Me Silly

June 27 July 1 – Mythical World

July 5 to 8 – Heroes and Fireworks

July 11 to 15 – Sports Week

July 18 to 22 – YMCA “Imagineer”

July 25 to 29 – Weird & Wacky Science

August 15- All Around the World

August 8 to 12 – Galaxy`s Far Away

August 15 to 19 – Summer Camps Got Talent

Director of Youth and Family Engagement at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Crystal Andrews explained why they chose to add extra weeks on to the eight-week long Summer Day Camp.

“We had such a successful program last summer with 8-weeks of camp that we added two more weeks to help parents manage their child care throughout the entire summer.”

Kids for the Day Camp must be pre-registered and paid in full the week prior to attending, which can be done on The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA’s website . They can sign up for one week, two weeks or for the entire Summer. In order to help pay the weekly cost for enrolling kids in the camp, parents can apply for scholarships. There are requirements that must be met and also and allow for two-weeks between dropping off their application and receiving approval.