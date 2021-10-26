Johnstown woman’s baby found with heroin in her mouth, police report

Janet Ruffing, 22, admitted that her one-year-old baby had a heroin stamp bag in her mouth. (mug: Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman faces charges after police were told her one-year-old baby had been exposed to heroin.

On Sept. 17, Adams Township police received a tip that 22-year-old Janet Ruffing was staying at a friend’s house on the 700 block of Ragers Hill Road, South Fork, with her one-year-old baby while under the influence of drugs. They were told that while she was unconscious, the baby grabbed a stamp bag of heroin and put it in her mouth, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, they met with Ruffing who admitted that the accusation was, in fact, true.

Ruffing said that on Sept. 15, she and her baby were staying at the home. While in the downstairs bedroom, she said she was under the influence while the baby was sitting next to her before she began to “nod off,” police noted.

There were two stamp bags of heroin as well as a small amount of crystal meth in a small jar on her. Prior to losing consciousness, Ruffing told police that she placed them in her bra.

Ruffing woke up after she heard screaming, and she noticed a stamp bag was missing from her bra. Then, she saw her baby on the floor with “blue paper” hanging out of her mouth. When she grabbed it, she realized it was her missing stamp bag that she had placed in her bra.

Police noted that they asked Ruffing if she got immediate medical treatment for her child, and she said no.

Ruffing was arraigned Friday on felony charges for endangering the welfare of children as well as minor counts for possessing controlled substances.

She’s confined to Cambria County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of an $80,000 cash bail. Her preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 4.