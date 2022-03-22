JOHNSTOWN Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing charges after police said she led them on a high-speed chase before running through people’s yards and trying to hide inside a stranger’s house.

Alicia Cramer, 27, is facing charges after an officer spotted her dropping off items after hours at Goodwill in Lower Yoder Township on March 21 around 7:30 p.m. The officer told Cramer she has to come back during business hours and then helped her load a broken table back into her Jeep.

After being asked to see her identification, Cramer reportedly jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away, almost hitting pedestrians shopping in an open market across the street. The officer pursued with his lights and sirens on.

The officer reported that Cramer ran through four different stop signs, narrowly avoiding pedestrians and other vehicles. She then tried to turn from D St. Ext. to Esterville Road when she veered into someone’s yard nearly hitting a resident, before hitting an embankment and going air-born for 10 feet.

Upon landing, the Jeep became disabled and Cramer took off on foot, running through yards and jumping fences. Police were soon flagged down by a resident on Norton Road who said the woman, Cramer, was sitting on their living room couch, police noted in the court documents. When she tried to flee from there, police were able to get her into custody.

Police noted that Cramer appeared to be excited, confused and disoriented. She was taken to the hospital where she agreed to a blood test.

Cramer is now facing charges of criminal trespassing, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment as well as a slue of traffic offenses.

Cramer was released on $40,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled.