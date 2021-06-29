Johnstown woman stabs man over ‘heated argument,’ police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 29-year-old woman faces charges after police said she supposedly stabbed a man in the hand.

Richland Township Police went to the 400 block of Devon Drive June 26 around 10 a.m. after Cambria 911 told them a stabbing happened.

One police arrived, a man told them that he and Amanda Mercado, of Johnstown, got into an argument that escalated and became physical, according to the criminal complaint. At one point, the man claims he ran into the bathroom and closed the door, and Mercado kicked it open.

Mercado allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the hand, he said to police.

Police noted in the complaint that he had a 3-inch open laceration on his hand, and the man was transported to Chan-Soon Shiong Medical Center.

Mercado faces one felony count of aggravated assault as well as simple assault and harassment charges. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.

She is currently confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of the $75,000 cash bail.