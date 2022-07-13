CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street in Johnstown, pled guilty to a lesser included offense at count one of the superseding indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

From 2019 to 2021, Nelson did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine as well as fentanyl, Chung said.

Gibson scheduled sentencing for Nov. 29, 2022. The law provides for a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both. The sentence depends on the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history if any.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

It’s reported the FBI, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Nelson. Additional agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria Township Police Department, Indiana Borough Police Department, Johnstown Police Police Department, Upper Yoder Township Police Department, Richland Police Department, Ferndale Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

Chung said this prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S. It uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strength of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.