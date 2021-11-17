Johnstown woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder from 2020 shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder for her involvement in a 2020 shooting that left one person dead.

Gabrielle Hudson pleaded guilty Hudson pled guilty to third-degree murder Nov. 10 and is to be sentenced by Judge Tulowitzki Jan. 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

Huson was charged in October of 2020 with one count of homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the death of 29-year-old Nefertiti Mitchell, who was shot and killed near Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown.