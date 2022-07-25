CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing charges after police said her son died from injuries he suffered in a crash 20 years ago.

Autumn Hartman (Kohut), 40, was arraigned Sunday morning in district court on felony counts of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

The Johnstown Police Department brought the charges against Hartman after her son, 20-year-old Jacob Williams, died on Oct. 29, 2021, of medical complications stemming from the crash in 2002 when he was 14 months old, according to court documents.

Williams was riding in a vehicle Hartman was driving on May 14, 2002. Hartman was traveling on Ohio Street in Lorain Borough at 1:37 p.m. when she crossed the center of the road and hit a CamTran bus head-on, according to police.

Williams was severely injured in the crash and was flown to the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh where he spent several months. The crash left him a quadriplegic and he required a ventilator.

Hartman had opioids in her system at the time of the crash, police alleged. When questioned by police, Hartman said she had injected heroin before leaving her Linden Avenue home in Johnstown to head to work.

After her shift ended at 1 p.m., Hartman told police she drove to a family member’s home in Geistown Borough before driving back to her home. Hartman then told police she fell asleep while driving which caused her to cross the roadway and hit the bus.

Hartman was later charged and served time for recklessly endangering the welfare of a child and violating controlled substance laws.

Nearly two decades after the crash, Williams was rushed to the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 29, 2021, for cardiac arrest. The staff reportedly performed CPR on Williams several times before he died at 7:03 a.m.

Police obtained Williams’ medical records and spoke to a doctor who said the then 20-year-old had died from the injuries he had suffered from the 2002 crash, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.