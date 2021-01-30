Johnstown woman charged for 7 known ‘no scan’ Walmart visits

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing theft/shoplifting charges after failing to pay for more than $1,000 of merchandise over the span of seven trips to the Somerset Walmart since Dec. 28.

State police report that 42-year-old Nicole Nyland would visit the Walmart and then fail to scan items at the self-checkout. Listed as “Miscellaneous Merchandise” on all seven reports, the totals varied from $53 to $385.

Dec. 28 – $77.59

Jan. 4 – $81.77

Jan. 12 – $385.38

Jan. 12 – $146.40

Jan. 15 – $146.87

Jan. 15 – $53.88

Jan. 21 – $155.81

Total reportedly taken: $1,047.70

According to the report, all instances were completed with the self-checkout feature.