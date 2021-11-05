Johnstown woman charged after assault at Walmart parking lot

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman faces charges after security footage showed her assaulting a woman at the Walmart parking lot in Richland, causing severe injuries.

The woman told Richland Township police that she was at the self-checkout Tuesday when 30-year-old Tiffany Pittman started yelling at Walmart employees, calling them racist for watching her check out, the affidavit noted. The woman defended employees by telling Pittman that they were just doing their jobs and were watching her, too.

While the woman was walking to her vehicle, she told police she heard Pittman yell, “You’re that ***** that said something to me in the store,” police noted. When she turned around, Pittman hit her in the face several times, spit on her, scratched her, threw her to the ground and kicked her before leaving.

The woman went to the hospital and suffered a broken wrist, a severe concussion as well as bruising all over her body, police said.

Security footage confirmed what the woman said to be true, and Pittman was later arrested.

She was arraigned on one felony count of aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct and stalking.

Pittman was jailed Wednesday and released Thursday after posting 10 percent of her $10,000 cash bail. Her preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 17.