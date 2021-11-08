Johnstown woman accused of sexually assaulting young teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a young teenager multiple times.

An investigation into the alleged sexual assault between 31-year-old Alyssa Meyer and the teen began in January of 2020 when Johnstown police received a tip that Meyer was sleeping with a minor, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police noted they discovered Meyer and the teen were texting via Facebook messenger about the trouble she would get in if anyone found out about the situation.

Later, in an interview with the teen in January of this year, the teen said that the sexual assault happened at least six to seven times. At one point, the teen said Meyer had gotten him drunk before having sex.

The teen never came forward because he was worried about the trouble Meyer would get into, such as losing her children, the affidavit noted.

Meyer was arraigned Monday on felony counts of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 as well as indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor.

An unsecured bail of $50,000 was set, and her preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 7.