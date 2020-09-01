Johnstown will be home to expansion team of Prospect Baseball League

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Prospect Baseball League will be expanding into Johnstown for the 2021 season.

The Johnstown team will be the 14th in the league and play 60 games with half of those being played at the Point Stadium downtown.

Teams in the Prospect League consist of elite college players and organizers say Johnstown was the perfect spot for an expansion team.

“So once we found out there was a stadium here, that there hadn’t been a team here for I think going on 15 plus years we thought the opportunity was pretty good to be able to bring a team back.”

Bill Davidson, part-owner of the new Johnstown baseball team.

Davidson says playing 30 games in Johnstown could bring more than a $1 million to the area over a season.

He adds that they are accepting ideas for the team name and those that make a suggestion will get a free ticket to one game. More information can be found on their website by clicking here.