Johnstown Walk of Hope raises 32k for cancer patients

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Walk of Hope raised more than $32,000 to help local cancer patients facing financial difficulties.

The non-profit raised $55,350 last year but had to overcome lots of canceled events this year, including the fundraising walk, because of the coronavirus.

Coordinator Marlene Singer says they had a goal of $20,000 but were able to raise $32,458 through a total of 173 donations.

After the closing of the Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute in Somerset earlier this year, organizers started a Somerset Fund to assist Somerset County residents who have been traveling to Johnstown for treatment until UPMC’s new facility is complete.

“In Somerset County when A.H.N. stopped doing treatment there, their patients started coming to the Johnstown area and a lot of them needed some financial assistance for medication or travel or household bill or any of those things the Johnstown Walk of Hope Provides,” said Singer.

Singer says they are still accepting donations for both funds and donations can be made through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website by searching the funds in the donation tab. A link can be found by clicking here.