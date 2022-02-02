New location open to donate to Cambria County area veterans in need

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There is a new location available for people to donate products for area veterans in need of the community’s help as current supplies run low.
The Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) is collecting food, paper goods and hygiene products at the following locations:
- Galleria Mall lottery booth
- Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown
- Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner
- Stagers in Portage
- Randy’s BiLo in Windber (just added)
“Supplies are extremely low at this time,” Founder and Executive Director of the LHHV Ronald Shawley said. “Please consider helping our veterans in need.”
If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need of food, blankets or heaters, contact their office at 814-241-6123. They will also be able to address any questions you may have.
The LHHV was founded in 2003 as a non-profit organization to promote the appreciation and understanding of the rich cultural and ethnic diversity of the South Western Pennsylvania Highlands, according to their website. For more information, head to lhhv.org.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.