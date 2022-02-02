New location open to donate to Cambria County area veterans in need

Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern Illinois Food Bank to be delivered by DoorDash drivers for area residents who are homebound Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Park City, Ill. Previously, the pantry’s express program was not available to its homebound clients because someone had to physically go to a collection point to pick up the food. But with DoorDash’s technology, now homebound clients can go to the My Pantry Express website and pick from the available food. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There is a new location available for people to donate products for area veterans in need of the community’s help as current supplies run low.

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) is collecting food, paper goods and hygiene products at the following locations:

Galleria Mall lottery booth

Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown

Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner

Stagers in Portage

Randy’s BiLo in Windber (just added)

“Supplies are extremely low at this time,” Founder and Executive Director of the LHHV Ronald Shawley said. “Please consider helping our veterans in need.”

If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need of food, blankets or heaters, contact their office at 814-241-6123. They will also be able to address any questions you may have.

The LHHV was founded in 2003 as a non-profit organization to promote the appreciation and understanding of the rich cultural and ethnic diversity of the South Western Pennsylvania Highlands, according to their website. For more information, head to lhhv.org.