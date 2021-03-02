Johnstown Tomahawks trade pucks for books, read to children

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every year for Read Across America, the Johnstown Tomahawks have their own reading program for elementary students, but this year, it took place virtually.

According to media spokesperson for the Johnstown Tomahawks, Caitlin Stoner, the players read to schools in Cambria and Somerset counties as part of their incentive “Tomahawks Elementary Reading Program.” There would normally be prizes for students that include Tomahawks merchandise and vouchers to games for reaching a certain reading goal.

Since they could not visit classrooms this year because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the players were filmed reading “Thomas’ Snowsuit.” The videos were then sent out to the schools.

“The Johnstown Tomahawks are a very community-driven organization,” Stoner said. “We love to get out and be involved as much as possible. Obviously, that hasn’t been feasible this season so our community outreach has been quite different.”

She said the players are eager to help out in any way they can this season.

“Since they haven’t been able to go out and be directly involved with the community as usual, they want to do everything they can to be involved, but stay safe also.”