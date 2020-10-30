Johnstown Tomahawks postpone weekend games due to COVID-19 complications

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks and New Jersey Titans announced changes in the teams’ upcoming schedules due to COVID-19 complications.

The teams were set for two series from 10/30 to 10/31 and 11/6 to 11/7, but those games will be pushed back. Officials from the Tomahawks say the postponement was made in caution to operate as safely as possible for teams, players, staff and fans.

The 10/30 and 10/31 games have been tentatively scheduled for another date pending approval from the NAHL.

The NAHL has not confirmed whether there were positive cases on the Tomahawks or Titans, but that postponing games was the smartest decision.

“We know it’s a one day at a time approach. Obviously, we’ve been encouraged by the start of the season, it doesn’t discourage us at all. It’s just another avenue we have to make sure to navigate properly through,” said head coach Mike Letizia.

Fans who had tickets for this weekend’s games are asked to hold on to them so they can be exchanged for a future game.