Johnstown Tomahawks prepare for playoffs, host rally to pump up fans

The Johnstown Tomahawks are hosting a rally to excite fans on the upcoming playoffs. (Photo credits: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks are partnering with the 1st Summit Arena to host a rally to pump up fans about the opening weekend of playoffs.

This year’s playoff theme is “Raise Together,” which their press release said shows that the team and community can rally out of the pandemic and work to raise a championship banner in Johnstown.

The rally takes place on the ice of the arena Thursday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to everyone, and it will feature free public skating, games on the ice, food and more.

Fans who attend the rally will be able to take pictures on the Zamboni and pick up their Playoff Yard Sign that can be ordered online, according to their press release. While at the event, fans can also purchase playoff t-shirts and rally towels.

Additionally, members of the front office staff will be present to answer questions about playoff tickets and 2021-22 season tickets.

The rally leads into Game 1 Friday, May 21, against the rival Maryland Black Bears at the arena. The puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 of the series takes place Saturday, May 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling the Tomahawks office at 814-536-4625.

The Tomahawks have clinched home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs and the NAHL East Division Championship, the release said.

Check the Tomahawks Facebook and Twitter for further playoff game dates and ticketing information.