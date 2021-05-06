Johnstown Tomahawks honor healthcare workers this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks partnered with the Conemaugh Health System to honor frontline workers during this weekend’s game.

The game takes place Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at the 1st Summit Arena. The Tomahawks are going head-to-head against their East Division rival, the Maryland Black Bears.

All Conemaugh Health System employees can attend for free.

According to a press release, specialty jerseys to honor hospital workers, doctors, nurses and anyone directly fighting COVID-19 for the past 14 months will be worn. They’ll be available for auction after the game.

Players signing a specialty jersey. (Photo: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center)

“We have always had a strong relationship with Conemaugh,” Tomahawk’s staffer Derek Partsch said in the press release. “They have been with us from the very beginning 9 years ago and remain one of our top partners each season. Whether it is through their doctors taking care of our guys or the business side with things like this, they have always gotten it done when it counted.”

Head Coach Mike Letizia said that having immediate access to a medical center close to their arena with direct access to professionals, such as Dr. Pozun and Dr. Leslie, is valuable in keeping their team on the ice with great care.

“Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has tested our resilience on a daily basis, but this community lifted our spirits during the toughest days and reminded us again and again of our purpose and out commitment to making to making communities healthier,” William Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System said.

To purchase tickets, you can call the Tomahawks office at 814-536-4625 or in the lobby of the 1st Summit Arena.

Additionally, it’s reported that the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs is set for Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the 1st Summit Arena.

For more information, head to the Johnstown Tomahawk’s website.