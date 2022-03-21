JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The days of searching for coins to put in parking meters are numbered in Johnstown.

Starting this April, the City of Johnstown is modernizing the machinery, by upgrading it to an app on your phone.

“We’ve contracted with Passport Parking,” said Bob Ritter, the Finance Director for the City of Johnstown, “Which is an app on the internet that you can download from the app store.”

The city hopes this partnership will allow drivers to park without having to dig through their pockets.

“It just makes it easier for the community to park. And they don’t have to have quarters, you know, a lot of quarters to plug the meter,” Ritter said.

The app will offer more flexibility to community members.

“If your plans change and you have to stay longer, you can increase the time on your phone instead of having to go out and plug the meter,” Ritter said.

This addition is community driven.

“Business people downtown, the app is the main thing they’ve been asking for, because it makes it much easier for their customers and for them to use the parking,” Ritter said.

Miller’s Clothing is just one downtown shop anticipating the change, and the owners say it’s not only welcomed, but needed.

“Maybe it’ll bring more people to the downtown because they’ll say, “Hey! We don’t have to worry about parking we can just use our phone,” said Taylor Clark, co-owner of Miller’s Clothing and Coney Island.

Payment through passport parking will be available starting April 18th.

The city said that this addition is part of a long term project that will eventually replace the individual meters with stationary kiosks.