Johnstown to host NCBA Division III World Series 2020

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — ‘Visit Johnstown’ was pleased to announce that Johnstown has been picked to host the National Club Baseball Division III World Series this spring.

The event will take place over three days, May 15-17, 2020, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Four teams will compete in the event, based on the results of the district tournaments.

Last year, Eastern Michigan University, Lander University, Millersville University, and Missouri University of Science and Technology competed. Millersville captured the 2019 Championship.

