Johnstown to host Ms. Wheelchair Pa. competition

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown was selected as the host city for the annual Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Competition, which takes place from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10.

The competition will take place at the Holiday Inn Express Suites. The crowning event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers Community Room (119 Jari Drive, Johnstown) at 3 p.m. There will also be a live stream of the crowning on Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania’s Facebook page.

There are six women competing for the title. The winner will go on to compete for Ms. Wheelchair America in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The contestants will participate in an interactive workshop with local government officials and bonding activities to promote sisterhood.