Johnstown to host fundraiser for Gallery on Gazebo

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown will host its first major fundraiser to benefit the Gallery on Gazebo.

The Gallery on Gazebo will showcase 10 chefs from the local area. Each chef will present two of their creations to visitors. The event aims to give people a chance to learn more about culinary and explore places to dine in Johnstown.

The event will also feature a local crafter for beer, wine and spirits and people are encouraged to bring their own drinks. Live music will also be provided.

The Gallery on Gazebo will take place at Central Park in Johnstown, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.