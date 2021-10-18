Johnstown to hold ‘Meet the Candidates’ night for upcoming election

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the upcoming municipal election, the Roxbury Civic Group will hold a “Meet the Candidates” night on Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Located in the meeting room of the Roxbury Church of the Brethren in Johnstown, candidates who will appear on the November ballot have been invited to attend. Candidates invited to attend are on the ballot for Mayor, City Council and the Johnstown School Board.

Candidates for each office will be given five minutes each to outline their views and goals followed by a brief question and answer period for that candidate. The order of presentation is below:

Mayor- 5 minutes each then Q&A of approximately 15 minutes total

City Council- 5 minutes each then Q&A of approximately 10-15 minutes total

School Board- 5 minutes each then Q&A of approximately 10 minutes total

Following the discussion, light refreshments will be served.