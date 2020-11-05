Johnstown to have 24th annual Veteran’s Day Parade

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Valley Veterans (CVV) will host its 24th annual Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 in downtown Johnstown.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will begin at Main and Union Streets and proceed up Main Street to Clinton Street, where it will disband. The Parade will again feature Floats, Military Vehicles, Veteran Organizations, Marching Bands, Scout Troops, and Specialty Units. Government Officials and Military Leaders will be on the Reviewing Stand in front of Central Park.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, parade officials say there will not be a Central Park Program this year. All Participants should follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Conemaugh Valley Veterans Chairman John Brown invites all to attend and honor America’s True Heroes. Harry M. Plows, a WWII Veteran, who passed away last year was the originator of the Veterans Day Parade 24 years ago.