CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and get ready to head to Johnstown because the iconic Thunder in the Valley is officially here. Below is everything you need to know before you go.

The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown kicks off Thursday, June 23, and ends Sunday, June 26. Given the complexity of the grand event, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know before hitting the road, such as:

General information

Headline entertainment

Events you can expect to see

Stage schedules at each venue

Vendors you can expect to visit

GENERAL INFORMATION

Venue Schedules

There are three different venue locations: Peoples Natural Gas Park, Central Park and the Suppes Ford Biker Mall.

Thursday, June 23:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: 3 p.m. to midnight

Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Biker Mall: Noon to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: Noon to midnight ($5 cash admission)

Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Biker Mall: Noon to midnight

Saturday, June 25:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: 11 a.m. to midnight ($5 before 5 p.m./ $10 after 5 p.m. cash admission)

Central Park: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Biker Mall: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 26:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: Noon to 5 p.m.

Central Park: Noon to 5 p.m.

Biker Mall: Noon to 5 p.m.

Parking

Motorcycle parking: Free in the City of Johnstown streets

Automobile parking for the public: Downtown Johnstown as well as Lincoln, Vine and Main Street parking garages

Rally Welcome Tent

Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall, corner of Main and Union Streets, inside 416 Main Street

When: Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Headline Entertainment

When: Friday, June 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage

When: Friday, June 24, from 10 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, June 25, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage



When: Saturday, June 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage





Hells Bells – #1 AC/DC Tribute Band

When: Saturday, June 25, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Where: Central Park



EVENT SCHEDULES

Parades

Thursday, June 23: Lighted Night Bike Parade

Where: The Fifth Local Eater & Alehouse

Parade Pre-Party: 5 p.m.

Lineup begins: 7 p.m.

Parade leaves: 9:30 p.m.



Saturday, June 25: Grand Thunder Parade

Where: Point Stadium

Lineup begins: 11 a.m. at Commerce Center, Broad Street

Parade begins: 12 p.m. at Point Stadium toward Main Street

Saloons

Thunderbolt Saloon

Where: Central Park, Peoples Natural Gas Park and Suppes Ford Biker Mall

What: Combines live music with bikes, bartenders and beer featuring Budweiser products

Twinstunts presented by Five Star Powersports

When: Friday, June 24, at 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, at the parade, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 26, at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Location: On Johns Street in front of the Point Stadium

What: Twin brothers perform a freestyle stunt show, the only show of its kind in the world. The twins perform wheelies, acrobatics, tandem and many more advanced maneuvers

X Metal Riders – Globe of Death

Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall

When: Thursday, June 23, at 2, 4 and 7 p.m.; Friday, June 24, at 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, at 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 26, at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

What: Two motorcycles perform stunts inside a steel globe

Manufacturer Demos and Displays

Five Star Powersports

When: All weekend

Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall



Yamaha

When: All weekend

Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall

Bike Show

Presented by Motorcycle Cowboys

When: Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 3:45 p.m.

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park

What: Register to have your bike on display all around the park with a chance to win awards. It is $10 to enter

Bike Services

Ultimate LED

What: Get customized LED lighting for your bike

Speeds Performance Plus

What: Dyno tuning and performance product installs, air cleaners, exhausts, motors, stereos and more

HogWorkz

What: A variety of bike customizations tailored to your needs

MonsterBRITE LED’s

What: Get new, high-quality LED lighting for your bike

Flight 93 Rides

When: Friday, June 24, 10 a.m. registration – ride leaves at noon and Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. registration – ride leaves at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Johns Street in front of Sargent’s Stadium

What: Two guided rides that take you from downtown Johnstown to the Flight 93 National Memorial located near Shanksville

When: Thursday, June 23, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Where: Starts with registration at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point then goes to Vale Wood Farms in Loretto, Cresson Sanatorium, Red’s Bar-B-Que in Portage, and then the Humane Society of Cambria County

What: A motorcycle run that benefits the Human Society of Cambria County. The best poker hand will win $500, as well. Pre-registration is open here.

Covered Bridge Ride

When: Registration at noon and kickstands up at 1 p.m. Ride expected to last 3 to 3 1/2 hours

Where: Ride leaves from the Johnstown Masonic Lodge and traves across seven bridges

What: A motorcycle ride that benefits the Bedford County Christmas for Kids and other Masonic charities operated by the Faithful Defenders from the Masonic lodge in Bedford

Self-guided rides

Where: Various locations, including the Flood Memorial Loop (29.4 miles), Flight 93 Tour (61.5 miles), Ligonier Tour Guided Ride (51 miles), and the Loretto Loop Guided Ride (61 miles)

When: All weekend

What: Take a scenic trip through the winding hills and valleys of Cambria County and circle back to Thunder in the Valley. Click here for details on each ride

Beaverdale Hillclimb

Where: 630 Cedar Boulevard in Beaverdale

When: Saturday and Sunday

What: Two hill climbs taking place. Saturday is the Scott Wentz Benefit and Sunday is the Nationals. Call 814 -283-5405 for more information

Cresson Sanatorim and Prison Exploration

Where: 251 Correction Road, Cresson

When: Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26. Self-guided exploration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., haunted exploration and ghost hunt at 8 p.m. to midnight

What: Visit the formerly abandoned Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Click here to register for the self-guided tours, and click here to register for the ghost hunt.

Pro-Wrestling ThunderCade

Where: 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial

When: Saturday, June 25, at 5 p.m. Meet and greet happening at 3 p.m.

What: Superstars from WWE, AEW, ROH, AON, Eclipse, 2PW and KSWA will be part of a live pro wrestling event

Where: Lower hangar of Nulton Aviation at the Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport

When: Sunday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.

What: The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Blachly, will present a concert featuring Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane, Elton John and Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony

Kid-Friendly Event

Children’s Area

When: Saturday ONLY

Where: On the corner of Main and Walnut Streets in the parking lot of the Cambria County Library

Stage Schedules

Thursday, June 23:

Central Park:

Krazy Kat Daddies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moore Brothers from 2 to 4 p.m.

Cajun Norm and The Jam Band from 5 to 7 p.m.

Full Kilt from 8 to 10 p.m.



Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Rusty Shackles from 4 to 6 p.m.

Felix and The Hurricanes from 7 to 9 p.m.

Octane from 10 p.m. to midnight



Biker Mall:

Tom Katz from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Jukehouse Bombers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Silver Screen from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24:

Central Park:

The Cash Out Show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morley’s Dog Band from 2 to 4 p.m.

7 Mile Run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Giants of Science from 8 to 10 p.m.



Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Jimmy Adler from 1 to 3 p.m.

Stonebridge Blues from 4 to 6 p.m.



Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park:

The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Jasmine Cain from 10 p.m. to midnight



Biker Mall:

Dany Vavrek from 4 to 6 p.m.

Whiskey River Panhandlers from 7 to 9 p.m.

Full Kilt from 10 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 25

Central Park:

Hells Bells AC/DC Tribute from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

S’wearing Hats from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Cash Out Show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Krazy Kat Daddies from 9 to 11 p.m.



Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Michael Christopher from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Stickers from 4 to 6 p.m.



Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Jasmine Cain from 7 to 9 p.m.

Hairball Band from 10 p.m. to midnight



Biker Mall:

Right Turn Clyde from 1 to 3 p.m.

Rust from 4 to 6 p.m.

Jukehouse Bombers from 7 to 9 p.m.

Three of Hearts from 10 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 26:

Central Park:

The Past-Tymes from 1:30 to 4 p.



Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Jukehouse Bombers from 1:30 to 4 p.m.



Biker Mall:

Boomers from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Vendor List

929 Customs

Ace’s

AIM – Aid to Injured Motorcyclists

Arch Telecom

Band of Heroes Outdoors

Bailey’s Concessions

Barbus, Ruppe-Fiore Insurance

Barefoot Mountain Photography – Official Photographer of Thunder in the Valley

Big Wil & the Warden

Blaze Anti-Fog

Bullet Jewelry Designs

Chartwells at UPJ

Chrome Premium Cigars LLC

Comedy for the Cure

Courtyard Catering

Damsel in Defense

Dan Kite Pinstriping

Debra’s Designs

Destination Riding Accessories

Dreamlife Recovery

Ghost Hunts USA

Highway Leather

Hogworkz

Holistic World

Horses & Hogs

Humana

HWBUSA

Jackson Concessions

Jillian Rae Creations

Jim’s Smokin’ Que

Jerky Jack Inc.

Jill’s Concealed Shack

Just Chillin Gourmet Rolled Ice Cream

Keystone Sunglasses

Kona Ice

Layton’s Concessions

L&M Properties

Leaf Filter

Leaf Guard

Max Leather

McMurchy Designs

Miller’s Tropical Sno

MonsterBrite LED’s

Moon Lotus

PatchStop Roadshows

QT’s Butt Hut

Quick Survive

Rally Leather

Renewal by Andersen

Rhinestone Headbands

Roots

Ryan’s Gifts, Games & Collectibles

Shumans Concessions II

Sink N Ink Tattoos

Solarshield

Soldier Solutions, LLC

Speeds Performance Plus

Sunglass Connection

Taco Chellz

Taco Inc.

Teal Treasures, LLC

Tennessee Leather

The Phoenix

The Pie Shoppe

The Funnel Cake Kings

TNT Concessions

Total Control Training

Totally Unique Enterprise

Three Brothers Donuts

Tupperware by Rochelle/Gimme Some Sugar

Ultimate LED

Ultimate Stromboli

Unique Custom Tumblers by Ashley

USA Styles

Vacation Village Resorts

XPO Patch & Leather

For more information, head to Visit Johnstown PA’s website or check out Thunder in the Valley’s Facebook page for the latest updates.