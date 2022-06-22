CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and get ready to head to Johnstown because the iconic Thunder in the Valley is officially here. Below is everything you need to know before you go.
The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown kicks off Thursday, June 23, and ends Sunday, June 26. Given the complexity of the grand event, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know before hitting the road, such as:
- General information
- Headline entertainment
- Events you can expect to see
- Stage schedules at each venue
- Vendors you can expect to visit
GENERAL INFORMATION
Venue Schedules
There are three different venue locations: Peoples Natural Gas Park, Central Park and the Suppes Ford Biker Mall.
Thursday, June 23:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: 3 p.m. to midnight
Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Biker Mall: Noon to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, June 24:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: Noon to midnight ($5 cash admission)
Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Biker Mall: Noon to midnight
Saturday, June 25:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: 11 a.m. to midnight ($5 before 5 p.m./ $10 after 5 p.m. cash admission)
Central Park: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Biker Mall: 10 a.m. to midnight
Sunday, June 26:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: Noon to 5 p.m.
Central Park: Noon to 5 p.m.
Biker Mall: Noon to 5 p.m.
Parking
Motorcycle parking: Free in the City of Johnstown streets
Automobile parking for the public: Downtown Johnstown as well as Lincoln, Vine and Main Street parking garages
Rally Welcome Tent
Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall, corner of Main and Union Streets, inside 416 Main Street
When: Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Headline Entertainment
The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue
When: Friday, June 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage
Jasmine Cain
When: Friday, June 24, from 10 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, June 25, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage
Hairball
When: Saturday, June 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage
Hells Bells – #1 AC/DC Tribute Band
When: Saturday, June 25, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Where: Central Park
EVENT SCHEDULES
Parades
Thursday, June 23: Lighted Night Bike Parade
Where: The Fifth Local Eater & Alehouse
Parade Pre-Party: 5 p.m.
Lineup begins: 7 p.m.
Parade leaves: 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25: Grand Thunder Parade
Where: Point Stadium
Lineup begins: 11 a.m. at Commerce Center, Broad Street
Parade begins: 12 p.m. at Point Stadium toward Main Street
Saloons
Thunderbolt Saloon
Where: Central Park, Peoples Natural Gas Park and Suppes Ford Biker Mall
What: Combines live music with bikes, bartenders and beer featuring Budweiser products
Twinstunts presented by Five Star Powersports
When: Friday, June 24, at 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, at the parade, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 26, at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Location: On Johns Street in front of the Point Stadium
What: Twin brothers perform a freestyle stunt show, the only show of its kind in the world. The twins perform wheelies, acrobatics, tandem and many more advanced maneuvers
X Metal Riders – Globe of Death
Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall
When: Thursday, June 23, at 2, 4 and 7 p.m.; Friday, June 24, at 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, at 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 26, at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
What: Two motorcycles perform stunts inside a steel globe
Manufacturer Demos and Displays
Five Star Powersports
When: All weekend
Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall
Yamaha
When: All weekend
Where: Suppes Ford Biker Mall
Bike Show
Presented by Motorcycle Cowboys
When: Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park
What: Register to have your bike on display all around the park with a chance to win awards. It is $10 to enter
Bike Services
Ultimate LED
What: Get customized LED lighting for your bike
Speeds Performance Plus
What: Dyno tuning and performance product installs, air cleaners, exhausts, motors, stereos and more
HogWorkz
What: A variety of bike customizations tailored to your needs
MonsterBRITE LED’s
What: Get new, high-quality LED lighting for your bike
Flight 93 Rides
When: Friday, June 24, 10 a.m. registration – ride leaves at noon and Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. registration – ride leaves at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Johns Street in front of Sargent’s Stadium
What: Two guided rides that take you from downtown Johnstown to the Flight 93 National Memorial located near Shanksville
Ruff Riders Poker Run
When: Thursday, June 23, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Starts with registration at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point then goes to Vale Wood Farms in Loretto, Cresson Sanatorium, Red’s Bar-B-Que in Portage, and then the Humane Society of Cambria County
What: A motorcycle run that benefits the Human Society of Cambria County. The best poker hand will win $500, as well. Pre-registration is open here.
Covered Bridge Ride
When: Registration at noon and kickstands up at 1 p.m. Ride expected to last 3 to 3 1/2 hours
Where: Ride leaves from the Johnstown Masonic Lodge and traves across seven bridges
What: A motorcycle ride that benefits the Bedford County Christmas for Kids and other Masonic charities operated by the Faithful Defenders from the Masonic lodge in Bedford
Self-guided rides
Where: Various locations, including the Flood Memorial Loop (29.4 miles), Flight 93 Tour (61.5 miles), Ligonier Tour Guided Ride (51 miles), and the Loretto Loop Guided Ride (61 miles)
When: All weekend
What: Take a scenic trip through the winding hills and valleys of Cambria County and circle back to Thunder in the Valley. Click here for details on each ride
Beaverdale Hillclimb
Where: 630 Cedar Boulevard in Beaverdale
When: Saturday and Sunday
What: Two hill climbs taking place. Saturday is the Scott Wentz Benefit and Sunday is the Nationals. Call 814 -283-5405 for more information
Cresson Sanatorim and Prison Exploration
Where: 251 Correction Road, Cresson
When: Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26. Self-guided exploration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., haunted exploration and ghost hunt at 8 p.m. to midnight
What: Visit the formerly abandoned Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Click here to register for the self-guided tours, and click here to register for the ghost hunt.
Pro-Wrestling ThunderCade
Where: 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial
When: Saturday, June 25, at 5 p.m. Meet and greet happening at 3 p.m.
What: Superstars from WWE, AEW, ROH, AON, Eclipse, 2PW and KSWA will be part of a live pro wrestling event
Ready for Takeoff – Johnstown Symphony Concert
Where: Lower hangar of Nulton Aviation at the Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport
When: Sunday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
What: The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Blachly, will present a concert featuring Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane, Elton John and Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony
Kid-Friendly Event
Children’s Area
When: Saturday ONLY
Where: On the corner of Main and Walnut Streets in the parking lot of the Cambria County Library
Stage Schedules
Thursday, June 23:
Central Park:
Krazy Kat Daddies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Moore Brothers from 2 to 4 p.m.
Cajun Norm and The Jam Band from 5 to 7 p.m.
Full Kilt from 8 to 10 p.m.
Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Rusty Shackles from 4 to 6 p.m.
Felix and The Hurricanes from 7 to 9 p.m.
Octane from 10 p.m. to midnight
Biker Mall:
Tom Katz from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Jukehouse Bombers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Silver Screen from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, June 24:
Central Park:
The Cash Out Show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morley’s Dog Band from 2 to 4 p.m.
7 Mile Run from 5 to 7 p.m.
Giants of Science from 8 to 10 p.m.
Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Jimmy Adler from 1 to 3 p.m.
Stonebridge Blues from 4 to 6 p.m.
Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park:
The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Jasmine Cain from 10 p.m. to midnight
Biker Mall:
Dany Vavrek from 4 to 6 p.m.
Whiskey River Panhandlers from 7 to 9 p.m.
Full Kilt from 10 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, June 25
Central Park:
Hells Bells AC/DC Tribute from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
S’wearing Hats from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Cash Out Show from 6 to 8 p.m.
Krazy Kat Daddies from 9 to 11 p.m.
Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Michael Christopher from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Stickers from 4 to 6 p.m.
Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Jasmine Cain from 7 to 9 p.m.
Hairball Band from 10 p.m. to midnight
Biker Mall:
Right Turn Clyde from 1 to 3 p.m.
Rust from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jukehouse Bombers from 7 to 9 p.m.
Three of Hearts from 10 p.m. to midnight
Sunday, June 26:
Central Park:
The Past-Tymes from 1:30 to 4 p.
Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Jukehouse Bombers from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Biker Mall:
Boomers from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Vendor List
- 929 Customs
- Ace’s
- AIM – Aid to Injured Motorcyclists
- Arch Telecom
- Band of Heroes Outdoors
- Bailey’s Concessions
- Barbus, Ruppe-Fiore Insurance
- Barefoot Mountain Photography – Official Photographer of Thunder in the Valley
- Big Wil & the Warden
- Blaze Anti-Fog
- Bullet Jewelry Designs
- Chartwells at UPJ
- Chrome Premium Cigars LLC
- Comedy for the Cure
- Courtyard Catering
- Damsel in Defense
- Dan Kite Pinstriping
- Debra’s Designs
- Destination Riding Accessories
- Dreamlife Recovery
- Ghost Hunts USA
- Highway Leather
- Hogworkz
- Holistic World
- Horses & Hogs
- Humana
- HWBUSA
- Jackson Concessions
- Jillian Rae Creations
- Jim’s Smokin’ Que
- Jerky Jack Inc.
- Jill’s Concealed Shack
- Just Chillin Gourmet Rolled Ice Cream
- Keystone Sunglasses
- Kona Ice
- Layton’s Concessions
- L&M Properties
- Leaf Filter
- Leaf Guard
- Max Leather
- McMurchy Designs
- Miller’s Tropical Sno
- MonsterBrite LED’s
- Moon Lotus
- PatchStop Roadshows
- QT’s Butt Hut
- Quick Survive
- Rally Leather
- Renewal by Andersen
- Rhinestone Headbands
- Roots
- Ryan’s Gifts, Games & Collectibles
- Shumans Concessions II
- Sink N Ink Tattoos
- Solarshield
- Soldier Solutions, LLC
- Speeds Performance Plus
- Sunglass Connection
- Taco Chellz
- Taco Inc.
- Teal Treasures, LLC
- Tennessee Leather
- The Phoenix
- The Pie Shoppe
- The Funnel Cake Kings
- TNT Concessions
- Total Control Training
- Totally Unique Enterprise
- Three Brothers Donuts
- Tupperware by Rochelle/Gimme Some Sugar
- Ultimate LED
- Ultimate Stromboli
- Unique Custom Tumblers by Ashley
- USA Styles
- Vacation Village Resorts
- XPO Patch & Leather
