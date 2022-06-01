CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unlicensed teenager faces felony charges after he allegedly was caught driving two vehicles in May and crashed one of them by Sheetz on Central Avenue, according to police reports.

On May 6 around 4:23 a.m., 18-year-old Matthew Robert Farmer crashed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Central Avenue and Dupont Street, according to charges filed by Johnstown police. Farmer alleged that he hydroplaned coming out of Osborne Street, turning right onto Central Avenue. He also told police he was not an experienced or licensed driver.

Furthermore, police discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen. Farmer was then arrested and tried giving police a different story, claiming his passenger was initially driving and asked him to take over while at the traffic light on Central Avenue. However, video evidence from the Johnstown High School showed Farmer as the driver speeding straight on Central Avenue, according to the affidavit.

This is not the only stolen car Farmer was allegedly caught with.

On May 25, police were told that a man’s 2010 burgundy red Mazda 6 had been stolen from his home at the 700 block of Grove Street. He told police he believed Farmer had taken it. The man further added that Farmer is not an experienced driver, and he was unable to get ahold of Farmer for the past week.

The vehicle was found by Indiana Borough police in Indiana County the next day, and Farmer was arrested.

Farmer was charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and theft as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and summary traffic charges.

He faces a combined bail upward of $200,000. For both criminal cases, bail was set at 10 percent of $100,000. He’s currently lodged in Cambria County Prison.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Farmer’s preliminary hearing is slated for June 8.