Police: Johnstown teen breaks into home with gun, threatens to kill victim

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager, as well as his mom, faces charges after he broke into a home with a gun and threatened to kill the victim.

On Aug. 22, Johnstown police said 17-year-old Semaj Lassiter and his mother, 45-year-old Sharonda King, showed up at the 70 block of Esther Street in Johnstown, demanding to be let into the residence to get Lassiter’s belongings.

The victim told police that Lassiter then broke in through the second-story window, broke the screen, and proceeded to make threats to kill them, according to the affidavit.

Lassiter then grabbed a Walmart bag filled with the victim’s clothes and displayed the Ruger .380 to the victim before leaving.

Police report they were able to locate Lassiter and King just outside of Solomon Homes, and they found the gun in the glove compartment of their vehicle with an illegible serial number.

Due to the circumstances, Lassiter will be charged as an adult.

Lassiter was arraigned on charges including felony counts of robbery, burglary, possession of a prohibited firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license as well as terroristic threats, theft and criminal mischief charges.

He is in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $150,000.

King, however, was arraigned on charges that include robbery, burglary, possession of a firearm not to be carried without a license and DUI.

She is in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $80,000.

Both Lassiter and King have their preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 2.