Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra virtual show takes place Nov. 22

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a live-stream concert this Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m.

The group says the event will begin with three chamber ensembles, the JSYO Violin Quartet, Woodwind Quintet, and String Quartet, then will feature the full orchestra with works by Beethoven, Vaughan Williams, and themes from Frozen.

Conductor David Anderson and the JSO staff spent time over the summer following the studies that examined the aerosol production of various instruments. Anderson said, “we learned that it was possible to safely rehearse together, but only after putting several mitigation strategies in place. The students have adapted incredibly well, and we are all extremely grateful for the opportunity to make music with other people.”

To watch the performance, visit the JSYO Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/JSYouthOrchestra



There will be a short break around 4:30 between the chamber music portion and the full orchestra portion where the live-stream will end and then begin again.



For more information about this and all of the JSO`s community-focused programming, go to

https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/.