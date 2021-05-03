Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra conducting free Mother’s Day concert

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) will have a free spring concert this weekend at the Galleria Mall.

The JSYO, conducted by Director David Anderson, will perform at the lower level of the Galleria Mall Sunday, Map 9, at 7 p.m., according to a press release. It will be right next to Auntie Anne’s.

The seating area will be open at 6:40 p.m., and they are requiring people to wear mass and social distance.

It’s reported the young musicians have prepared a program including Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre featuring Dr. Alex Dee, violin soloist, director of Orchestral Studies and assistant professor of violin and viola at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“We are extremely excited to be able to play for family, friends and supporters,” Anderson said. “Our performance in late November was unlike any we had ever experienced. It was livestreamed on the JSYO Facebook page, and there was no audience in the room to hear the music.

“While we were grateful to be able to perform, we were reminded just how important the connection is between an ensemble and an audience in the same room. A large venue such as the Galleria Mall provides an opportunity to safely have an audience, and we look forward to sharing our music on May 9.”

Auditions for the youth orchestra are also approaching. To register for the June 5 auditions and to download the music each person is asked to prepare in advance, visit their website under Youth Orchestra. There, you will also find more information about the JSYO.