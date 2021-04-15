Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra calls for young musicians

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) announced its auditions for the 2021-22 season, and they’re encouraging youth across the region to take the opportunity to experience high-level training.

Auditions will take place in 10-minute time slots Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In their press release, they said students are required to register in advance.

The registration is open from April 15 through June 1, and information can be found on the Johnstown Symphony website.

JSYO said students will prepare short excerpts from their instrument’s solo repertoire, orchestral excerpts found on the website, and will be asked to sight-read.

Visit their website to fill out the online form, sign-up for a time and download music.

They ask that anyone wanting more information contact David Anderson, conductor of the JSYO, at David.Anderson.jsyo@gmail.com.