Johnstown Symphony Young Orchestra winter concert set for Jan. 23

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Symphony Young Orchestra (JSYO) is set to make its 2022 debut on Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Richland Performing Arts Center.

The annual winter concert, led by JSYO conductor David Anderson, will feature selections from Hamilton, music from The Avengers, and more. Aaron Copland’s An Outdoor Overture, a piece performed during the IUP Symphony Orchestra collaboration concert in November will also be featured.

Admission is $7 at the door and all proceeds will support the JSYO.

This is JSYO’s largest champer music program in history, which includes string, violin, woodwind, and brass quintets.

We have incredibly talented students, and they are playing extremely well,” Anderson said. “It’s clear that having the opportunity to perform with Mark and Maggie O’Connor and the IUP Symphony Orchestra earlier this season has helped accelerate the growth in musicianship among JSYO players. And, we are absolutely thrilled for the debut performances of all four chamber music ensembles. You will definitely not want to miss our January 23rd performance!”

Information about this event and additional events from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is available on their website johnstownsymphony.org