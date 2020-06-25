Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will stream virtual performance for July 4

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To celebrate the fourth of July, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra would normally put on a show…but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now members of the chorus and orchestra will stream a virtual perfomance for their fans on July 1 and July 4.

They will be performing “American the Beautiful,” and other patriotic favorites from atop the Inclined Plane.

“We struggle when our community is struggling and so from that perspective, the past few months have been a really big challenge, but we’ve been working really hard to find great ways to continue to keep people connected through music,” said Jessica Satava, Executive Director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.

You can stream both of their events right from the orchestra’s Facebook page.