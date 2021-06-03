Johnstown Symphony Orchestra to return to in-person performances

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will announce a new season of performances later this month at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

The conference will be held June 15 at 10 a.m. at the upper hangar of Nulton Aviation, according to the JSO press release. Season ticket holders, patrons of the orchestra, members of the JSO Boards of Trustees and Advisors and Airport Authority Leadership will be in attendance to celebrate the return to in-person performances.

Grammy Award-winning JSO Music Director James Blachly and JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava will present the plan for a dynamic, creative and community-focused season of music experiences, the release said.

“The JSO has spent a year anticipating and planning for the moment when we could connect more fully with our community again,” Blachly said. “Through our previous season, we made the most of our opportunities to share music however we could: from livestream concerts, to digital events and series, to those very first intimate in-person concerts with small ensembles from the orchestra.”

He said their goal was to get to know their musicians and their audience in new ways, and as a result, they feel closer to the community.

“We are also tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support that kept us going. Now, we’re ready to reveal the new season, and you won’t believe what we have in store.”

The full season announcement will also be posted on the JSO website for those unable to attend, the release said. Concert tickets as well as how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles will be on the website, as well.

To stay up-to-date on all announcements, the community is encouraged to visit their Facebook page.