Johnstown Symphony Orchestra percussionists to perform outdoor concerts in December

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will be offering four concerts on Saturday, December 5 in a program performed by their four percussionists entitled “Comfort and Joy.”

All concerts will take place outdoors on Saturday December 5, with performances at 10:00 and 11:15 a.m. at the Johnstown Gazebo in Central Park, and at 2:30 and 4:00 p.m. on the steps of the Somerset Court House in Somerset.

The concerts will be approximately 30 minutes in length, and while free-will donations will be accepted, all concerts will be free of charge as a gift to the community. Per Pennsylvania CDC guidelines, masks and distancing will be required.

The four percussionists will offer a joyful program of Christmas favorites. All four members of the JSO are thrilled to share this program with the community, and two are residents of Somerset County: Percussionists Andrew Ferdig, Mike Vatavuk, and Justin Gingrich, and Principal Timpanist Ron Horner.

“Our Joy of Christmas concerts have become a truly beloved tradition with our community, and while are not able to perform inside our concert hall this year, we wanted to make sure to bring our music to the region at this magical time of year,” said Music Director James Blachly. “The music that our percussion ensemble will bring to our audience will bring both the joy of Christmas and comfort in this uncertain and difficult time. I am thrilled with what the group has put together, from familiar chestnuts like the Nutcracker and favorite carols to The Twelve Days of Christmas, and this concert will be ideally suited for all ages. While we can assure you that the music will warm your spirit, we do recommend that everyone dress appropriately for the weather.”

For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.