JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is bringing its talents to the Grand Halle Saturday, April 23.

In a partnership with the Grand Halle, the JSO will take the stage with compositions by James Blachly and Jeffrey L. Webb. There will be two performances, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Halle on Broad Street in Johnstown.

For those interested in attending, tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are sold out but still remain for the 3 p.m. show. They are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 814-535-6738, ext. 1.

Webb will be leading the chorus with Blachkly composing as the Music Director, including his world premiere of A Prayer of David. Webb’s Missa Brevis in A-flat Major will also be a focal point of the concert.

The JSO Brass Quintet, along with pianist Josehpha Satava, will be the Chrous’s primary collaborates during the concert. This includes musicians Matthew Barabas and Larry Burroughs on trumpet, Dennis Emert on French horn, Dana Menser on trombone and Lawrence Dine on tuba.

“Being back to singing again has been a very healing and uplifting experience for all of us in the JSO chorus,” Webb said. “We found ways to make virtual music together during the pandemic, but we realize now how much we’d missed the experience of being in the same space and just how important that was to us. This concert is a celebration of being reunited. Each piece on the program evokes a different aspect of the separation and reuniting we’ve experienced, bringing the audience on the journey with us. I’m so proud of the hard work the singers have put in to make this possible.”

The program is part of a collaboration between the Steeples Project and the JSO entitled inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle.