Johnstown Symphony Orchestra to offer free outdoor concert

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will present an outdoor concert in collaboration with the Roxbury Bandshell featuring the French horn section of the orchestra.

The free “Horns in the Hills” event will take place Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., according to their press release

The program showcases JSO’s hornists Dennis Emert, Principal Horn; Michael Scheimer, Denise

Gamble and Amber Fantini. The concert features a variety of thematic music that makes the Roxbury Bandshell’s location special.

JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava said the tone is light-hearted and casual.

“We are proud to participate with the JSO for this spectacular event,” Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance, said. “The Roxbury Bandshell was built and completed in 1939. In fact, the JSO performed on opening day.

“Built during President Frankin D. Roosevelt’s work progress initiative during his administration, we are proud to announce that only 27 bandshells were built in the United States, and Johnstown has the only remaining historical site.”

The French horn evolved from horns, such as a hunting horn, that were used to communicate over long distances, according to the release.

“There is nothing quite like this instrument’s sound playing off the hills and blending with the natural beauty of our region,” Grammy-winning JSO Music Director James Blachly said.

For more information about event or the JSO, you can visit their website