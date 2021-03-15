Johnstown Symphony Orchestra music director wins Grammy Award

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The music director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra was nominated for “Best Classical Solo Vocal Performance” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, and he brought the award back home.

On Sunday night, James Blachly earned the award for his conducted recording with Experiential Orchestra and Chorus of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison,” which was originally composed in 1930.

Blachly was the first to perform the piece in the U.S. in 2018 with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, and he received several positive reviews from critics in articles from The Guardian, San Francisco Chronicle Financial Times among others.

“The Prison,” which you can listen to by CLICKING HERE, is an hour-long symphony that Blachly tells the New York Times is a summary of Smyth’s career.

“It’s about love and life and loss and self-worth,” he said. “The essence of the philosophy is about freeing oneself from the shackles of self.”

It’s reported that Smyth became the first woman to have a work performed by the Metropolitan Opera, and “The Prison” was her last major piece before becoming deaf.

A deeper dive into the life of Smyth can be found at On An Overgrown Path’s interview with Blachly.