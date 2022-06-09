JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Business operations for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) are moving to Johnstown’s downtown.

Previously located in Richland, JSO’s business and box office operations are moving to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority at 416 Main Street after signing a lease on June 1.

The move is part of the orchestra’s strategic shift to expand to neighborhoods across the region, The JSO’s performance home has been the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center for the past 31 years and will remain at that location.

The JSO joins non-profits Cambria Regional Chamber, Vision Together 2025, Visit Johnstown, and Junior Achievement in the redeveloped space on Main Street. 416 Main Street was once the Embassy Theatre, but has gone under a complete renovation by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.

Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said, “We’re excited to see yet another key organization in the region move their business operations downtown! It will be incredible to have the JSO with us on Main Street, and we look forward to all of the possibilities for collaborative service together.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The JSO Box Office will be located on the second floor with access to the public through the stairs left of the street entrance on Main Street. An elevator will also be accessible in the alley.