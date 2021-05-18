Johnstown Symphony Orchestra hosts concert at People’s Natural Gas Park

The JSO will feature their dynamic concertmaster, Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, in a concert that includes two of the “most beloved” pieces for orchestra. (Johnstown Symphony Orchestra)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will feature their dynamic concertmaster, Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, in a concert that includes two of the “most beloved” pieces for orchestra.

The concert takes place May 22 at 6 p.m. at People’s Natural Gas Park. The two pieces of the orchestra include The Four Seasons by Vivaldi and Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, according to the JSO press release. Those who attend can also enjoy food and drinks.

The performance caps off the JSO’s day of community music and hometown pride with their spring fundraiser: “A Journey Through Johnstown,” the release said.

“The celebration of our region’s great outdoors, the resilience of our local business, and the vibrant arts community represents a long-awaited re-emergence after the difficulties of 2020,” JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava said. “The community has gotten to know our concertmaster Maureen from her recent appearances in Indiana, Somerset and Johnstown with the Principal String Quartet.”

Satava said this is the perfect way to kick off the summer season.

The concert will showcase the talent of the strong section of the orchestra in addition to Gutierrez, who reportedly began her tenure with the orchestra as concertmaster in 2018.

The release said she is an accomplished soloist, orchestral and chamber musician and educator who performs regularly with the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra, Erie Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Wheeling Symphony.

Premiere Pavilion Seating tickets for the concert are $30.

Registration for The Journey Through Johnstown fundraiser is open and includes lawn seating for the concert, but they ask people to bring their own chairs. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. General admission to the park for any remaining lawn seating and standingng room-only tickets are available for $10 per person.

Concert tickets and event registration includes access to food vendors and beer, wine and other beverages for purchase. Premiere pavilion seating is not included with Journey Through Johnstown event registration.

In addition, the JSO office, located at Suite 284 on the upper level of the Johnstown Galleria, will be open for inquires and ticket sales every Wednesday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For additional details, visit the JSO website event’s section or call the office at 814-535-6738.